Charges laid in copper wire theft from northwest new home construction site

We have charged two men with theft and mischief to property after they were found to be in possession of stolen copper wire with a theft-prevention tracking device installed.

On Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, at approximately 9:15 p.m., a private security company monitoring a new home construction site in the community of Livingston was alerted to the theft of copper wire from the 200 block of Lucas Gate N.W. through an electronic tracking device attached to the wire. CCTV footage showed two men removing copper wiring from the exterior of a house under construction and fleeing in a Toyota sedan. The security company continued to track the wire’s movement and notified police.

Using the tracking data, officers located a Toyota sedan matching the description of the one the suspects fled the scene in, at a residence in the 200 block of Rangeview Way S.E. A large roll of copper wire was visible on the rear seat of the vehicle. Two individuals matching the description of the suspects were located inside the residence and taken into custody at approximately 11:15 p.m.

As a result, Sheldon LEDREW, 35, and Noah Shawn Joshua LLOYD, 26, have each been charged with one count of theft under $5,000 and one count of mischief to property under $5,000.

LEDREW and LLOYD will next appear in court on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026.

“This case demonstrates how proactive crime prevention measures can make all the difference in an investigation,” said District 8 Insp. Darry Midtdal. “Because the security company acted quickly and used electronic monitoring technology, we were able to locate and apprehend the suspects within a few hours. Construction sites remain attractive targets for thieves, and while we dedicate significant resources to investigate and prevent these offences, we rely on the public to be active partners in preventing these crimes of opportunity.”

If you’re a construction site employee or contractor, secure your site and protect your property by nailing down these break-and-enter and theft prevention tips.

1. Light It: Keep the job site well-lit to deter thieves.

2. Lock It: Secure or close all doors, windows, entrances and vehicles.

3. Know Your Site: Identify on-site personnel and their roles. Question unfamiliar people and document their description, licence plate and vehicle details.

4. Secure Your Perimeter: Use temporary fencing to make access difficult and keep high-value items in secure areas.

5. Use Alarms and Video Monitoring: Enhance security with video monitoring and an alarm system.

6. Immobilize: Install immobilization devices and use locks on large equipment.

7. Be on the Lookout: Share contact information with neighbours and encourage them to report any suspicious activity to police.

8. Plan Material Deliveries: Schedule deliveries just-in-time to reduce theft opportunities.

9. Track Your Tools and Materials: Ensure your property is identifiable by recording all tools and materials, including photos, serial numbers and markings.

10. Report It: Call 911 if you witness suspicious activity or a crime in progress. For non-emergencies, call 403-266-1234 or file an online report. Prompt reporting helps police address ongoing issues and increases the likelihood of recovering stolen property.

Anyone with information about break-and-enter and theft-related incidents occurring at construction sites is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers anonymously through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips



Case #: CA25480755/5842