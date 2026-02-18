UPDATE - Toyota driver in life-threatening condition following collision with school bus

Sadly, the driver of the 2008 Toyota Corolla involved in this incident has died of his injuires.

To date, there has been eight traffic collision fatalities in Calgary in 2026.

The original release is below.

A man in his 70s is in life-threatening condition after his vehicle was involved in a collision with a school bus on Wednesday afternoon.

At about 3:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026, a 2008 Toyota Corolla was turning left from northbound Macleod Trail S., onto 99 Avenue S.W., when it crossed into the path of a 2015 Freightliner Saf-T-Liner C2 school bus carrying about 20 students, which was travelling southbound on Macleod Trail S.

The bus struck the vehicle on the right side and then struck a traffic signal pole, which pushed into the cab and trapped the bus driver.

The Toyota driver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The bus driver, a man in his 80s, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and has since stabilized.

The students on board were between 14 and 16 years old. One student was treated on the scene for minor injuries. No further injuries to students were reported.

Speed and impairment are not believed to be factors. The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

We continue to work with our partners at The City of Calgary to implement the Safer Mobility Plan with the common goal of Vision Zero – mobility free of fatalities and major injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips

Case # CA26063457/4341