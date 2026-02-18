City awards $29.3 million to create 566 non-market homes through Housing Capital Initiative

Today, The City of Calgary announced approximately 566 new non-market homes for Calgarians will be created through the award of the second and final round of the Housing Capital Initiative (HCI).

The $29.3 million in funding has been awarded to six non-profit applicants whose eight non-market housing projects have been selected. The HCI fund is intended to increase urgently needed non-market housing supply in Calgary by delivering timely capital investment in housing projects.

The round two projects span a range of housing types, models and neighborhoods. Combined with projects announced in May 2025 under round one, this round fulfills Council’s direction for a total capital investment of up to $60 million.

“Increasing non-market housing supply is a top priority for this City Council and for Calgarians,” said Mayor Jeromy Farkas. “Through the Housing Capital Initiative, The City is working alongside trusted non‑profit partners to accelerate projects that deliver much-needed homes for low-income Calgarians. These investments reflect our commitment to ensuring Calgarians have access to safe, stable and affordable housing—today and into the future.”

Round Two – Successful Applicants

Trellis Foundation for Community Impact – 938 15 Ave. S.W. – $1,680,000

Trellis Foundation for Community Impact – 6623 Bowness Rd N.W. – $3,902,306

Multi-Generational Housing and Community Centre (Generations Calgary) – 100 Skyview Ranch Dr. N.E. – $5,737,050

Liberty Housing Organization – 11 Haddon Rd S.W. – $3,935,798

Norfolk Housing Association – 607 9A St. N.W. – $4,071,000

HomeSpace Society – 1000 8 Ave. S.W. – $3,038,000

HomeSpace Society – 2525 Eversyde Ave. S.W. – $1,377,675

Onward Homes Society – 2734 Radcliffe Dr. S.E. – $5,552,100

"The City of Calgary is jump starting affordable housing by being the first level of government to invest in these projects,” said Bernadette Majdell, CEO HomeSpace Society. “Without this support, this building would sit vacant—but now it's well on its way to being home for 64 Calgarians in need."

“We congratulate the successful round two applicants and thank all organizations that submitted proposals,” said Reid Hendry, Chief Housing Officer. “This investment strengthens our partnerships with Calgary’s nonprofit housing sector and helps unlock additional funding from other orders of government. Together, we are increasing the supply of safe, stable and affordable homes for Calgarians. Housing is foundational to individual wellbeing and to the resilience of our city.”